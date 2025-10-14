Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

