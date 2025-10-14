Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

ACN stock opened at $243.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

