Morningstar Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613,645 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,240,000 after acquiring an additional 951,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182,705 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.0% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,787,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455,860 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

