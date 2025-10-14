Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

