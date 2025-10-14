Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.59% of Stag Industrial worth $107,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Stag Industrial Trading Up 2.2%

STAG opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.The firm had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 117.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $279,113.42. This trade represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

