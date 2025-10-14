Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 7,514 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.32% of Cboe Global Markets worth $78,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.25 and a 200-day moving average of $231.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27.
Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $235.46.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
