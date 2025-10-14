Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 14,684 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

