Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC $UL

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

