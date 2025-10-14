Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 52.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $333,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 189.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ADM opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

