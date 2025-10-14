Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,699,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,514,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPLV opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

