Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,881,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.