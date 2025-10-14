Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.