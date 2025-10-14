Equitable Trust Co. Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $15,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.79.

EG opened at $350.77 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $401.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

