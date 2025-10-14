Equitable Trust Co. Has $23.06 Million Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,157 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 1.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $159.10.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

