Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $468.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $476.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.04 and its 200 day moving average is $416.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

