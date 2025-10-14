Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

