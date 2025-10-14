Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IVE opened at $204.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.