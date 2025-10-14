Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) & Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Critical Survey

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shake Shack and Denny’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $1.25 billion 3.12 $10.21 million $0.46 198.72 Denny’s $452.33 million 0.55 $21.57 million $0.31 15.65

Risk & Volatility

Denny’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shake Shack. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shake Shack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 1.50% 9.78% 2.83% Denny’s 3.53% -59.51% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shake Shack and Denny’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 3 12 6 1 2.23 Denny’s 1 1 5 0 2.57

Shake Shack currently has a consensus target price of $129.16, suggesting a potential upside of 41.30%. Denny’s has a consensus target price of $6.46, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Denny’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Shake Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Denny’s on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shake Shack



Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Denny’s



Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

