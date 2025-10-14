Analyzing UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Opera 14.53% 8.85% 7.91%

Risk & Volatility

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Opera 1 1 6 0 2.63

Opera has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 51.64%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and Opera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Opera $480.65 million 3.06 $80.77 million $0.89 18.45

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

Opera beats UMeWorld on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, an integrated edible oil company, engages in the production of diacylglycerol) oil, palm oil, and oil palm derivative products. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

