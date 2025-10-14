Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,505 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 394,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9,235.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 725,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.