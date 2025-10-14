Synaptogenix (TAOX) versus The Competition Critical Review

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:TAOX – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Synaptogenix to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptogenix and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A -$12.77 million -0.47 Synaptogenix Competitors $440.93 million -$69.09 million -9.15

Synaptogenix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Synaptogenix. Synaptogenix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Synaptogenix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -277.76% -150.79% Synaptogenix Competitors -2,625.49% -359.63% -43.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Synaptogenix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Synaptogenix Competitors 4780 9954 15975 366 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 77.74%. Given Synaptogenix’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptogenix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix’s peers have a beta of 10.34, indicating that their average share price is 934% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptogenix peers beat Synaptogenix on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

