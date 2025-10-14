GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) vs. Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Financial Contrast

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Shangri-La Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Shangri-La Asia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $184.05 million 1.10 $15.07 million $0.43 4.63 Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion N/A $161.39 million N/A N/A

Shangri-La Asia has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Shangri-La Asia on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

