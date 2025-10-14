Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 146,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,838,000.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
