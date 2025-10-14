Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Stock Up 0.2%

Essent Group stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a net margin of 56.36% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Insider Activity

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,495. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $746,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 196,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,930. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,316 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.