Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MSCI by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 336.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $548.45 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $563.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.