UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

UBS Group stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 535.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $37,000.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

