EVE (NYSE:EVEX) vs. Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Critical Review

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -202.62% -65.15% Conrad Industries 5.30% 20.25% 11.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVE and Conrad Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 1 2 3 0 2.33 Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

EVE presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 36.73%. Given EVE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

This table compares EVE and Conrad Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.63) -7.64 Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.45 $11.23 million ($0.34) -79.91

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EVE has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats EVE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

