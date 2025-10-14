Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,989,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after acquiring an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after buying an additional 543,933 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.25 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

