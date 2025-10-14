Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,307,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,195.52. This represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Carl Drew acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 103,165 shares in the company, valued at $856,269.50. The trade was a 31.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 1,136.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Asure Software by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 104,170 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 100,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $225.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

