Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Post by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Post by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 79.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $107.26 on Thursday. Post has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

