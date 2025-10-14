Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Amundi increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $77,820,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.84.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 6.2%

VRT stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

