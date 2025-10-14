Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

