Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 383.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after buying an additional 1,399,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 101.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,627,000 after buying an additional 1,184,729 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in New York Times by 210.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in New York Times by 65.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,325,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,331,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $37,500,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:NYT opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

