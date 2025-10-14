Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total transaction of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,822 shares of company stock worth $10,456,644 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.56 and a 200-day moving average of $315.60. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. CICC Research started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.68.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

