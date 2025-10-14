Callan Family Office LLC Invests $656,000 in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $294.92. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.14.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

