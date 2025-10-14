Service Corporation International $SCI Stock Position Trimmed by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Service Corporation International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,692.80. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $199,636.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,082 shares of company stock valued at $20,117,233. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

