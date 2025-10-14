Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

