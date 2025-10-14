Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 75,247 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.30 and its 200 day moving average is $274.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $306.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.