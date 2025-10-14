Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 17,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 10,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 542.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.5% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,289.13 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,486.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,280.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,190.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,336.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

