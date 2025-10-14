Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2,586.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,820,000 after acquiring an additional 713,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,262,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $154.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Shares of PHM opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

