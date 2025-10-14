Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 163,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,621.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.