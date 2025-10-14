SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1%

SPYG opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.