US Bancorp DE Acquires 17,978 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $791,260.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.34. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

