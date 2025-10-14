Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,315 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $213,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,986.75. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,890 shares of company stock valued at $50,195,951. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.40, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $107.25.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

