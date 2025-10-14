US Bancorp DE Sells 3,355,059 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 13.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 19.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 157,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 793.9% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.25.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Forge Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CFO James Nevin acquired 1,950 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $44,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,408.60. This represents a 8.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $153,508.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,833,964.10. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

