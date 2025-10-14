iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,951,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,068,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,885,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,976,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,660,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

CMF stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

