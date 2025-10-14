US Bancorp DE Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.5%

TRGP opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.