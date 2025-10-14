Lamb Weston $LW Stock Position Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

