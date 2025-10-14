8,902 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

