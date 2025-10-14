Edison International $EIX Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.